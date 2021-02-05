Hampton Jazz Festival canceled second year straight because of pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Many are likely singing the blues, with word that the Hampton Jazz Festival is canceled for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials announced that “because of travel bans, continued limits on gatherings, and high COVID-19 case numbers, officials at the Hampton Coliseum have decided to cancel the 2021 Hampton Jazz Festival.”

The festival began in 1968 as a celebration of Hampton University’s 100th birthday. It was such a hit, it became an annual tradition, which has been held at the Hampton Coliseum since 1970, when the venue opened its doors.

The Hampton Jazz Festival is always held the last full weekend of June.

While it is a disappointment to have to cancel for a second year, organizers say safety is paramount and they are already planning for 2022. “We are beyond grateful to each and every person that is part of the Hampton Jazz Festival family. Planning is already underway for the 2022 festival and we are striving to host many of the same artists that were originally scheduled to play in 2020. We look forward to reuniting with you June 24 – 26, 2022.”

You can count on Living Local to bring you the details when they are announced.