Hampton Jazz Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Jazz Festival will not take place in 2022.

“The coronavirus has caused a variety of impacts and challenges over the past two years, including the current surge in the omicron variant,” said Terri Vander Vennet, director of the Hampton Coliseum. “The coronavirus has caused a variety of impacts and challenges over the past two years, including the current surge in the omicron variant. Proceeding with an overabundance of caution in the face of uncertainty, the Hampton Jazz Festival Board of Directors has decided it best to hold off this year.”

The event was set to take place June 24-26 at the Hampton Coliseum.

The festival began in 1968 as a celebration of Hampton University’s 100th birthday. It was such a hit, it became an annual tradition, which has been held at the Hampton Coliseum since 1970, when the venue opened its doors.

Hampton Jazz Festival is always held the last full weekend of June. The event was also canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Officials say the event will return to the Coliseum June 23-25, 2023.