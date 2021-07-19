Hampton History Museum offering free rides on historic Hampton Carousel for one day only

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton History Museum is offering free rides on the historic Hampton Carousel in celebration of National Carousel Day.

On Sunday, July 25, guests will also be able to get complimentary commemorative coins while supplies last. The coins are specially minted to celebrate the carousel’s 100th anniversary in 2020.

The painted metal coins feature a trio of carousel horses on one side and the seal of the City of Hampton on the other side.

The 101-year-old attraction was given the green light to open once again in June after more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Built in 1920, the carousel is completely restored and housed in its own pavilion at 602 Settlers Landing Road. It’s one of only 170 antique wooden merry-go-rounds still existing in the U.S. handcrafted by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company.