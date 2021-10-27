Hampton Comicon returns to Hampton Roads Convention Center Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Comicon returns this weekend with special guests, vendors, artists, and more!

Cosplayers, comic book fans, and anime lovers alike are invited to attend when Hampton Comicon returns to the Hampton Roads Convention Center this weekend.

The flying pig will be waiting to greet guests for the one-day event in the Peninsula on Saturday, October 30. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s special guests include:

TIM REID (Sister Sister, WKRP, Stephen King’s IT)

(Sister Sister, WKRP, Stephen King’s IT) DAPHNE REID (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Simon & Simon, Snoops)

(Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Simon & Simon, Snoops) KENNY JAMES (The voice of Bowser from Mario Bros)

(The voice of Bowser from Mario Bros) DIANE PERSHING (The legendary voice of Poison Ivy from Batman the Animated Series)

(The legendary voice of Poison Ivy from Batman the Animated Series) COLLEEN O’SHAUGHNESSEY (Tails from Sonic the Hedgehog, The Wasp, and more)

There are still passes available. Children 10 and under can attend for free. To purchase the passes, CLICK HERE.