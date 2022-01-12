Hampton Arts hosting smaller ‘sampler’ spring 2022 season

People attend a performance at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 2, 2021. One of South America’s most important opera houses, the Colon, reopened Friday night, since closing for a second time due to a spike in infections of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 continues to spread, Hampton Arts is hosting a shorter spring 2022 season to accommodate for canceled performances and health protocols.

“I’m thrilled to welcome audiences and visitors back to The American Theatre and The Charles H.

Taylor Visual Arts Center,” said artistic director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “Our seasons typically take years to plan. We quickly pivoted to reschedule many performers to allow for best practices amid the pandemic.”

The spring 2022 season will feature select artists from the canceled 2020-2021 season at The American Theatre. Officials say the following artists are set to perform:

The American Theatre Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo | Thursday, February 17, 2022, 8 p.m. Hampton Roads Philharmonic presents Young Artist Competition Showcase | Sunday, March 6, 2022, 2:30 p.m Avery*Sunshine | Saturday, March 12, 2022, 8 p.m. Lightwire Theater | Saturday, April 23, 2022, 3 p.m. Peninsula Youth Orchestra – Soundscapes | Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3 p.m.



The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center Hampton Arts League Member Exhibition | February 5, 2022 – April 9, 2022 Rising to the Challenge Exhibition | May 7, 2022 – June 18, 2022



“Artists are eager to return to our intimate stage, and to our boutique galleries,” added Parison, “The entire staff cannot wait to welcome back both our community of artists and audiences.”

Face masks will be required for all events. Social distancing is recommended.

For more information on performances, visit their website.