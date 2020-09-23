Halloween Movie Madness begins next week free at Pavilion in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning next Saturday, the City of Portsmouth will run its “Halloween Movie Madness” series every weekend in October.

The free shows will take place at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on Saturday nights with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the movie starting at 7 p.m. Seating is open and unreserved and will be set up to comply with social distancing safety requirements.

“Films for this series are lovable Halloween stories the entire family will enjoy. All four movies are free and open to the public. Parking is free in all City of Portsmouth garages and lots,” said city officials.

Halloween Movie Madness Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Monsters, Inc. (G)

Saturday, Oct. 10 – Frankenweenie (PG)

Saturday, Oct. 17 – Hotel Transylvania (PG)

Saturday, Oct. 24 – The Addams Family (2019) (PG)

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume.

For this event, to limit person to person contact, guests will be permitted to bring their own food and beverages limited to non-alcoholic beverages in plastic bottles no larger than 20 ounces.

For more information visit PavilionConcerts.com or call 757-393-8181.

