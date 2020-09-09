Halloween 2020 Happenings: Drive-thru trunk or treat in Elizabeth City

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With Halloween around the corner, local towns and cities will be finding alternate social distance safe ways to celebrate the spooky season.
This year, the Elizabeth City Police Department announced it will be hosting a drive-thru “Trunk or Treat” on October 31. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and at Catalina Street between Corsair Street and Brooks Avenue.
Stay with WAVY.com for more Halloween 2020 Happenings.
