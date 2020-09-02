Habitat for Humanity: Run the DOG 5K Virtual Run

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is encouraging the community to get up and get active for a great cause.

This month, the nonprofit is teaming up with Colonial Sports to host their 11th-annual Run the DOG (Duke of Gloucester) St. 5K Run. However, due to the pandemic, the in-person event is now a virtual run.

“The good news about hosting an online event, anyone can run or walk anywhere they want. They can do what’s convenient for them in a safe and fun manner,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity PWG.

Every person who registers will receive a T-shirt, medal, and swag bag. This year, participants will have until the end of the month to complete 3.1 miles. The funds raised will help build a forever home for a family in need.

“All proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity to help build another house for a family with low- to moderate-income,” Green added.

The deadline to register for the race is Friday, Sept. 4. Registration fees begin at $35. If you’d like to sign up, visit the Habitat for Humanity PWG webpage.

