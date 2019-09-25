Pumpkin Patch Guide 2019

There are a ton of places in Hampton Roads where you can pick the perfect pumpkin. And to sweeten the deal, many local farms also offer fall decorations and fun for the whole family such as hay rides, bounce houses, corn mazes and more!

Some good tips before you go pumpkin picking:

Call ahead or check out the website! The farms are often small and family-run. You might want to double check their scheduled events and rain policy.

If you’re looking for a specific type of pumpkin, ask!

Don’t forget that local farms are a great place to pick up your signature fall decor pieces. It’s not just about the jack-o-lanterns, you know!

Decide if you’re going specifically for pumpkins or if you want the full fall fair experience. You can often get prime pumpkins at a smaller farm that has less of a rush, but, if you want to keep the kids busy, find one with a corn maze or hayrides!

Chesapeake

Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival

Address: Corner of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Peaceful Road

Hours: Opening scheduled for Sept. 27

Activities: Bounce houses and more

More Info: Call 252-562-7700 or visit their Facebook

Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch

Address: 900 N. Battlefield Boulevard

Hours: Sept. 20 – Oct. 31, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Activities: Bounce houses, “Terror Woods” and more

More Info: Call 757-971-3413 or visit their website

Greenbrier Farms

Address: 225 Sign Pine Road

Hours: Opening date is Sept. 21, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities: Hayrides, face painting, games, barnyard animals, “The Haunting at Greenbrier Farms” and more. *Note: Most of the activities are only available on the weekends*

More Info: Call 757-421-2141 or visit their website

Newport News

Marketplace at Tech Center Pumpkin Patch

Address: 12090 Jefferson Avenue

Hours: Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Rain date, Sunday Oct. 20)

Activities: Face painting, crafts, apple cider and more.

More Info: Email drbgroupllc@drbgroupllc.com or visit their Facebook

Virginia Beach

Cullipher Berry and Pumpkin Patch

Address: 772 Princess Anne Road

Hours: Sept. 27 through Oct. 27, Fridays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open Oct. 14, Columbus Day, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities: Hayrides, giant corn maze, sunflower maze, cotton maze and more.

More Info: Visit their website or Facebook

Hunt Club Farm Harvest Fair

Address: 2388 London Bridge Road

Hours: Open Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

Activities: Petting farm, hayrides, pony rides, carnival rides, bounce houses, “Haunted Hunt Club Farm” and more. *Note: Some of the activities are only available on the weekends*

More Info: Call 757-427-9520 or visit their website