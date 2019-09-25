Haunted House Guide 2019

The time has come for the chilling breeze of fall to manifest in the dark, cold ~spooky~ nights. If you and your family are interested in the spooks and the screams, we’ve got you covered.

Chesapeake

Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch: Terror Woods

Where: 900 N Battlefield Blvd

When: Oct. 19 – Oct. 20/ Oct. 26 – 30 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both dates

How Much: $15 (during promotional time only)

Greenbrier Farms Haunting and Fright Night

Where: 225 Sign Pine Rd.

When: Sept. 27 – Oct. 31

How Much: $30 per person, $25 military or group discount, $40 per person as all night pass

Norfolk

Haunted Temple Where: Norfolk Masonic Temple 7001 Granby Street When: Oct. 17 – Oct. 27 How Much: $10 age 10 below – $15 for adults

Virginia Beach

Hunt Club Farm’s Halloween Festival Where: 2388 London Bridge Road Virginia Beach, VA 23456 When: Sept. 27 and 28, Oct. 3 – Oct. 31 How Much: General Admin $30, Fast Pass +$15 Group rates and VIP admission click here

Nightmare Mansion

Where: 2008 Atlantic Ave.

When: Weekends in October and November

How Much: $11 per person

Williamsburg

Howl-O-Scream

Where: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

When: Sept. 20 – Nov. 2, Starting at 6 p.m, selected nights.

How Much: Click here to buy advance tickets

Williamsburg Ghost Tours

Where: 424 W Duke of Gloucester Street

When: 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly, with special tours starting at 11 p.m.

How Much: Regular is $13 or $10 (child), Kids are free (depends on selected tours)

