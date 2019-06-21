Hampton Roads Skate Park Guide

If you’re looking for some places to land some bolts, there are plenty of skate parks across the region that are sure to test your gnarly skills.

Here’s all the skate parks around Hampton Roads and nearby cities:

Chesapeake

Skate Park at Chesapeake City Park

900 City Park Drive

Hours: 9 a.m. until half an hour before sunset

Features: Spine ramp, hip ramp, three-quarter pipe, smaller ramps and boxed platforms

Skaters must pay a membership fee and wear a helmet displaying their membership sticker at all times. Click here for more info.

James City County

Skate Park at James City County Recreation Center

5301 Longhill Road in Williamsburg

Hours: Mondays – Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. May vary on season.

Features: Bowl-style skate park with 10,000 square feet of concrete jumps and ramps, rails and multiple grinding edges.

Skaters are recommended to wear safety gear. Read full park rules and regulations here.

Newport News

Skate Park at Riverview Farm Park

105 City Farm Road

Features: Two quarter pipes, two bank ramps, two grind rails and two wedge flats.

Skaters must pre-register for a permit and wear their permit sticker on their helmet at all times. Call 757-926-1400 or 757-888-3333 for registration information.

Norfolk

Northside Skate Plaza at Northside Park

8445 Tidewater Drive

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Skaters can enjoy the plaza for free. It will be manned during peak hours, which may vary, but it is a “skate at your own risk” park.

Portsmouth

Skate Park at Portsmouth City Park

7 Cpl J.L. Williams Avenue

Hours: From dawn to dusk

Skate Park at George Washington Park

4117 George Washington Highway at Parkside Place

Virginia Beach

Mount Trashmore Skate Park

310 Edwin Drive

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to the posted closing time

Features: 24,000 square feet with a two-level half pipe and an attached quarter pipe, five foot spine, 2.5 foot roll over with grind rails and boxes. There’s also a competition-sized vert ramp, sitting at 13.5 feet tall and 40 feet wide.

Skaters may use at their own risk, but safety gear is recommended.

Williams Farm Skate Park

5629 Learning Circle

Hours: *Currently closed for repairs*

Features: 25,000 square feet with a tiered bowl, flow park and urban skate plaza.

Skaters may use at their own risk, but safety gear is recommended.

Woodstock Park Skate Plaza

5709 Providence Road

Hours: *Currently closed for repairs*

Features: 10,400 square feet with a five foot tall quarter pipe, vert wall, rails, hubba ledges, radial ledges, stairs and handrails.

Skaters may use at their own risk, but safety gear is recommended.



See one we missed? Email webdesk@wavy.com