Hampton Roads Skate Park Guide

If you’re looking for some places to land some bolts, there are plenty of skate parks across the region that are sure to test your gnarly skills.
Here’s all the skate parks around Hampton Roads and nearby cities:
Chesapeake
Skate Park at Chesapeake City Park
900 City Park Drive
Hours: 9 a.m. until half an hour before sunset
Features: Spine ramp, hip ramp, three-quarter pipe, smaller ramps and boxed platforms
Skaters must pay a membership fee and wear a helmet displaying their membership sticker at all times. Click here for more info.
James City County
Skate Park at James City County Recreation Center
5301 Longhill Road in Williamsburg
Hours: Mondays – Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. May vary on season.
Features: Bowl-style skate park with 10,000 square feet of concrete jumps and ramps, rails and multiple grinding edges.
Skaters are recommended to wear safety gear. Read full park rules and regulations here.
Newport News
Skate Park at Riverview Farm Park
105 City Farm Road
Features: Two quarter pipes, two bank ramps, two grind rails and two wedge flats.
Skaters must pre-register for a permit and wear their permit sticker on their helmet at all times. Call 757-926-1400 or 757-888-3333 for registration information.
Norfolk
Northside Skate Plaza at Northside Park
8445 Tidewater Drive
Hours: Sunrise to sunset
Skaters can enjoy the plaza for free. It will be manned during peak hours, which may vary, but it is a “skate at your own risk” park.
Portsmouth
Skate Park at Portsmouth City Park
7 Cpl J.L. Williams Avenue
Hours: From dawn to dusk
Skate Park at George Washington Park
4117 George Washington Highway at Parkside Place
Virginia Beach
Mount Trashmore Skate Park
310 Edwin Drive
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to the posted closing time
Features: 24,000 square feet with a two-level half pipe and an attached quarter pipe, five foot spine, 2.5 foot roll over with grind rails and boxes. There’s also a competition-sized vert ramp, sitting at 13.5 feet tall and 40 feet wide.
Skaters may use at their own risk, but safety gear is recommended.
Williams Farm Skate Park
5629 Learning Circle
Hours: *Currently closed for repairs*
Features: 25,000 square feet with a tiered bowl, flow park and urban skate plaza.
Skaters may use at their own risk, but safety gear is recommended.
Woodstock Park Skate Plaza
5709 Providence Road
Hours: *Currently closed for repairs*
Features: 10,400 square feet with a five foot tall quarter pipe, vert wall, rails, hubba ledges, radial ledges, stairs and handrails.
Skaters may use at their own risk, but safety gear is recommended.
