HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hoppy to say we have an Easter Guide for anyone trying to see the Easter Bunny or look for treats! Take a look at the egg-cellent events here.
Chesapeake
Free Easter Bunny Photos at Historic Greenbrier Farms
- Where: Historic Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road
- When: Sunday, April 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- What: Bring your own camera and take free Easter Bunny photos at the Historic Greenbrier Farms.
- How much: Free and open to the public.
- Where: All over Chesapeake, and Recreation and Tourism Administrative Office/Visitor Center, 1224 Progressive Drive
- When: Saturday, April 1, and Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m.
- What: The Chesapeake Bunny Trail adventure begins! For two Saturdays, enjoy a free egg hunt of 10,000 eggs around participating parks in Chesapeake. Keep an eye out for an announcement each Saturday at 9 a.m. for details on where the Easter Bunny left the eggs. A special golden egg will be hidden at each park. If you find the special egg, find it and return it to Recreation and Tourism Administrative Office/Visitor Center during normal operating hours for a prize!
- How much: Free and open to the public.
Norfolk
2nd Annual Eggs-treme Egg Drop
- Where: Tarrallton Park, 2100 Tarrallton Drive
- When: Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- What: Head to the park for games, vendors, live music, and more. And, the main event, the Eggs-treme Egg drop!
- How much: Tickets are free and open to the public. Registration is required at the link.
Virginia Beach
- Where: The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium
- When: March 31 – April 9
- What: The event says, “The Easter bunny will be hard at work hiding “eggs” in the trees. Spot the eggs while you climb and get a treat at the end of your climb.” The egg hunt is free with a ticket for climbing.
- How much: Tickets are required and based on age. It is for ages 5+.
- Where: Cavalier Hotel
- When: Sunday, April 9
- What: Make a reservation to eat brunch at the Cavalier Hotel for the Grand Easter Celebration. The brunch includes Easter specials, a visit from the Easter Bunny, egg hunts, and other family fun.
- How much: Price depends on meal and visit.