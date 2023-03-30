HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hoppy to say we have an Easter Guide for anyone trying to see the Easter Bunny or look for treats! Take a look at the egg-cellent events here.

Chesapeake

Free Easter Bunny Photos at Historic Greenbrier Farms

Where: Historic Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road

When: Sunday, April 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Bring your own camera and take free Easter Bunny photos at the Historic Greenbrier Farms.

How much: Free and open to the public.

EGGspedition

Where: All over Chesapeake, and Recreation and Tourism Administrative Office/Visitor Center, 1224 Progressive Drive

When: Saturday, April 1, and Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

What: The Chesapeake Bunny Trail adventure begins! For two Saturdays, enjoy a free egg hunt of 10,000 eggs around participating parks in Chesapeake. Keep an eye out for an announcement each Saturday at 9 a.m. for details on where the Easter Bunny left the eggs. A special golden egg will be hidden at each park. If you find the special egg, find it and return it to Recreation and Tourism Administrative Office/Visitor Center during normal operating hours for a prize!

How much: Free and open to the public.

Norfolk

2nd Annual Eggs-treme Egg Drop

Where: Tarrallton Park, 2100 Tarrallton Drive

When: Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: Head to the park for games, vendors, live music, and more. And, the main event, the Eggs-treme Egg drop!

How much: Tickets are free and open to the public. Registration is required at the link.

Virginia Beach

Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees

Where: The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium When: March 31 – April 9

March 31 – April 9 What: The event says, “The Easter bunny will be hard at work hiding “eggs” in the trees. Spot the eggs while you climb and get a treat at the end of your climb.” The egg hunt is free with a ticket for climbing.

The event says, “The Easter bunny will be hard at work hiding “eggs” in the trees. Spot the eggs while you climb and get a treat at the end of your climb.” The egg hunt is free with a ticket for climbing. How much: Tickets are required and based on age. It is for ages 5+.

Easter Brunch At Becca