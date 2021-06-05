Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation hosting poets this month

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local museum is hosting poets for a reading events in Chesapeake.

The Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation (GBB&WHF) is hosting poets Tonya Swindell and Sylvia Bond, as well as Reginald Richard this month.

The program will be held on Saturday, June 19 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the museum, located at 1775 Historic Way, Chesapeake. Tickets are $10 per person and include museum admission. For tickets and information, please call 757-482-4480.

Tonya Swindell will be reading an original piece titled, “A Call to the Descendants of the Maroons” about those who braved the harsh conditions of the Dismal Swamp in order to establish free African American colonies.



Sylvia Bond will share her own original poem, “Nobody Heard My Song” as well as poems by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Langston Hughes.

“The Life of Moses Grandy” is to be performed by Reginald Richard, an accomplished character interpreter with Shades of Our Past.