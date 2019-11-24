Grand Illumination parade welcomes holiday season in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk residents welcomed the holiday season Saturday evening during the Grand Illumination Parade.

The 35th annual parade took place in Downtown Norfolk Saturday at 7 p.m. as spectators gather to witness the electric holiday spirit in the city.

The theme this year was ‘Toy Land,” and residents were treated to their favorite action figures and board games taking the streets.

The parade began in the corner of St. Paul’s Boulevard and Main Street and made its way through Granby Street before ending along the stretch Waterside Drive.

A soggy night isn’t keeping folks from scoping out their spots to view the 35th Annual Grand Illumination Parade in @NorfolkVA ! Enjoy! ☔️ @WAVY_News #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/VAEWnABpxr — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) November 23, 2019

Along the way, residents showed off their balloons, floats, and the best marching bands from both in and out of the area.

At the end of the parade, the big man himself, Santa Claus made his special appearance to welcome the holiday season.