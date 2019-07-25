Grammy award-winning artists Common, Sounds of Blackness to perform at free concert in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Grammy award-winning artists Common and Sounds of Blackness will perform at a free concert at the Hampton Coliseum in August, city officials say.

The First African Landing Commemoration Concert will take place on Aug. 24, as part of the First African Landing Commemoration Weekend.

The concert is just one of many activities planned during that weekend to recognize the 400th anniversary of the first landing of Africans in English North America at Point Comfort.

Most of the events planned during the historical commemoration weekend are free, but some do require you to register ahead of time.

Tickets for the concert are limited to four per household and are available now. You can get them online or pick them up from the Hampton Coliseum Box Office or The American Theatre Box Office.