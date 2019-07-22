Gourmet Burger Bistro opens location in Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth restaurant is hoping to bring big crowds to Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

Gourmet Burger Bistro opened a second location at the mall on Saturday.

Owner Major Mahoney says a young woman approached him about coming to Norfolk. He says she hoped he could bring some of his positive energy to the area.

“Get to give jobs out to the community, and we’re trying to bring life back to the mall the way it was, you know what I mean,” said Mahoney. “So it feels good to come back to Norfolk, trying to give this good energy, these good vibes back to a neighborhood that was once vibrant at one time.”

Mahoney says the new restaurant is also an opportunity to continue to give back to the Hampton Roads community.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week and do a Sunday brunch once a month.