‘Going Places’: Nauticus exhibit celebrates summer traffic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a long year at home, Nauticus announced on Wednesday that a new interactive exhibit is coming to the museum this month.

‘Going Places: The Technology of Transport‘ is an interactive experience that allows guests to fly a plane, ride a hovercraft, race a recumbent bicycle and learn to fly a drone. Guests will also be able to design their own city and transportation grid, as well as design their own car.

“Nauticus is home to a battleship, a fleet of sailboats, a schooner and a cruise ship terminal,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus’ executive director. “This exhibit seemed like an absolutely perfect fit for us. And after what our community has been through this past year, we thought it was time to have a little fun.”

Access to ‘Going Places’ is included in general admission to Nauticus.

The exhibit opens on June 12 and runs through October 10.