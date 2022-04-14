HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — All theater fans are invited to ‘glow’ see a glow-in-the-dark retelling of the Tortoise and the Hare.

Lightwire Theater is bringing The New Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation to Hampton on April 23. The modern adaption of Aesop’s classic fable will explore how smartphones and video games affect everyday life.

  • The New Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation (photo: Hampton Arts)
The race between the tortoise and the hare will look completely different in the glow-in-the-dark retelling, Hampton Arts officials say.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $10 for kids. They can be purchased at the box office or online.

The show will take place at 3 p.m. at The American Theatre in Hampton.