HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — All theater fans are invited to ‘glow’ see a glow-in-the-dark retelling of the Tortoise and the Hare.

Lightwire Theater is bringing The New Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation to Hampton on April 23. The modern adaption of Aesop’s classic fable will explore how smartphones and video games affect everyday life.

The New Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation (photo: Hampton Arts)

The New Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation (photo: Hampton Arts)

The New Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation (photo: Hampton Arts)

The race between the tortoise and the hare will look completely different in the glow-in-the-dark retelling, Hampton Arts officials say.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $10 for kids. They can be purchased at the box office or online.

The show will take place at 3 p.m. at The American Theatre in Hampton.