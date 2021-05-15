Gloucester’s Symphony Under the Stars returns with new home

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Cook Foundation and the Gloucester Arts Festival announced on Friday evening that its annual free family concert, Symphony Under the Stars, will take place on June 5 at 8 p.m. at Woodville Park.

“The Cook Foundation has been graciously gifting this free concert to families in Gloucester now for 15 years. It has become a much-anticipated event annually and we are so pleased and grateful to have planned a way to let the music play on in Gloucester during COVID,” said Jenny Crittenden, Executive Director for the Cook Foundation.

This year’s event will feature the Virginia Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Paul Bhasin. The program includes selections such as “Serenading Strings,” beloved music from Mozart, Dvorak, and Tchaikovsky; and the “Brass Bonanza” with its spectacle of Copeland, Sousa and Gershwin.

Guests are required to have parking reservations in order to attend the event. Parking will be located at Woodville Park, Abingdon Elementary and Abingdon Park. A free, ADA accessible, shuttle to the event will be provided.

“We hope that concert goers who haven’t discovered Woodville will and return to enjoy this wonderful community asset for families,” said Katey Legg, Director for Gloucester County Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

Although the event isn’t happening at its usual downtown location, many of Gloucester Main Street restaurants will offer a 10% discount to customers the evening of the concert. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available at Woodville Park courtesy of Boy Scout Troop 111.

If inclement weather affects the concert, it will be held the following day, June 6.

