GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Nothing helps bring out the generosity of people more than the holiday season.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the Toys For Tots Program. This program assists in gifting toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season, according to a release. There is a donation box located in the lobby of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, and will be available for accepting donations until Dec. 11.

The office asks that the toy be new, unwrapped and in its original packaging.

To donate or request a toy, click here.