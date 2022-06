NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gladys Knight is coming to Norfolk on Sunday, August 14.

The seven-time Grammy winner will perform at Chrysler Hall at 7 p.m. Presale started on Friday with the code GLADYS.

Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased here at ticketmaster.com and at the Scope Arena box office.

And don’t forget that Patti LaBelle is also coming to the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach on Sunday, June 26.

If you haven’t watch their 2020 Verzuz performance, you definitely should.