Girls on The Run Hampton Roads Offers Fall Sessions

(WAVY) — Coronavirus has caused a lot of extracurricular to be canceled or postponed. However, Girls on the Run Hampton Roads plans to get girls up and moving this fall while practicing social distancing.

Typically, the after-school program runs for 12 weeks and consists of nationally-certified volunteer coaches leading lessons and physical activities, designed to boost girls’ social-emotional resilience.

Due to the pandemic, participants will meet twice a week for eight weeks at parks and community spaces around Hampton Roads. Group sizes have also been cut down from 20 girls to 10 at most.

“We have new safety protocols in place. For example, each girl gets their own bag of supplies, including their own PPE, their own workbooks, crayons and markers,” said Executive Director Ellen Carver.

All sessions will take place outside rain or shine. In addition, all participants are required to wear a masks at all times.

For those who still don’t feel comfortable meeting in-person, the program also offers virtual-only groups.

The staff hopes interactive sessions will give young girls a much-needed mental break from the chaos surrounded the pandemic.

“Everyone is dependent on technology right now so getting outside is so important for their emotional resilience, relationship building, and their health and wellness,” said Carver.

Fall sessions for Girls on The Run Hampton Roads will begin Monday, Sept. 21. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Sept. 20.

