Get a ‘Taste of Suffolk’ with this foodie-friendly event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, stuff your belly with delectable dishes at the 13th annual Taste of Suffolk.

Main Street will be lined with over 15 eateries from all over Suffolk presenting some of their specialty food items at an affordable price.

Guests can also enjoy a new car show with local Suffolk dealerships, all day entertainment with live music and a live plant sale from the Master Gardeners.

There will also be a large area designated for children featuring bounce houses, clowns and face painters, the Fire Safety House, craft activities, amusements and much more.

For you wing lovers, Buffalo Wild Wings Wing Eating Contests will be held throughout the day on the Market Street Stage. Those who are interested in participating in the wing eating contests can sign up at the contest tent, located beside the stage.

Merchant vendors will be onsite featuring everything from home improvement items to handmade fabric pieces, to decor items and the party doesn’t stop there.

“Afterwards in the beer garden area, we’ll kind of extend out the back and go form 4:30 to 8:30 back there with the band, concert, and keep the local craft brew going,” said Emily Upton.

Taste of Suffolk is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. along Main Street in Downtown Suffolk. Admission is free and open to the public.