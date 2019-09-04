Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  36
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Roanoke-Chowan Community College St. Matthew's School Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Victory Christian School

Get a ‘Taste of Suffolk’ with this foodie-friendly event

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, stuff your belly with delectable dishes at the 13th annual Taste of Suffolk.  

Main Street will be lined with over 15 eateries from all over Suffolk presenting some of their specialty food items at an affordable price.

Guests can also enjoy a new car show with local Suffolk dealerships, all day entertainment with live music and a live plant sale from the Master Gardeners. 

There will also be a large area designated for children featuring bounce houses, clowns and face painters, the Fire Safety House, craft activities, amusements and much more. 

For you wing lovers, Buffalo Wild Wings Wing Eating Contests will be held throughout the day on the Market Street Stage. Those who are interested in participating in the wing eating contests can sign up at the contest tent, located beside the stage. 

Merchant vendors will be onsite featuring everything from home improvement items to handmade fabric pieces, to decor items and the party doesn’t stop there.

“Afterwards in the beer garden area, we’ll kind of extend out the back and go form 4:30 to 8:30 back there with the band, concert, and keep the local craft brew going,” said Emily Upton. 

Taste of Suffolk is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. along Main Street in Downtown Suffolk. Admission is free and open to the public.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***