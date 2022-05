GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The 25th Gates County Rodeo was fun for the entire family this past Mother’s Day weekend. Performers from across the U.S. and Canada took the bulls by the horns in front of stands of spectators. There was Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Cowgirl Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, and of course, the exciting Bull Riding. Aaron Brown, who organizes the local rodeo every year, says he does this for the community he loves.