NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Botanical Garden is preparing to light up the holiday season with over 1.5 million twinkling lights.

The Dominion Energy Garden of Lights, Walk the Garden Aglow begins Nov. 10 and runs through Dec. 31. nightly at 5 p.m.

Last year, over 100,000 visitors immersed themselves in the holiday light extravaganza. Organizers say this year guest can expect more lights and more surprises.

Hot cocoa and holiday treats will be available to compliment your experience.

Every Sunday in November, dogs are welcomed for Barks & Bulbs.

Several nights sold out in 2022 so get your tickets early.