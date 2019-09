VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Residents and tourists were treated to a spectacle at the NAS Oceana Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.

Quite a visual treat, mind your ears, this year’s air show at Naval Air Station Oceana ran a successful return to audiences’ awe.

In addition to high-flying action which included WAVY TV’s Chopper 10, the event also featured static and ground displays.

Photo Courtesy – Jason McNiel

WAVY TV 10 air personalities were also present at the event to watch the show and meet with local fans.

Had a blast today at the @NASOceana Air Show with @LauraReports & @J_Wheeler_WAVY. It was awesome meeting so many in the community. Thanks for stopping by to say hey! @wavynews10 pic.twitter.com/9HNg2oNQbP — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) September 22, 2019

@WAVY_News @AnitaWAVY signs a young fan’s cast at the Oceana air show. pic.twitter.com/ZfeyfsKzNb — Jason Mark Ruel (@jaruel37) September 21, 2019

Thanks to everyone who came by to visit Chopper 10 and the WAVY News Crew at the NAS Oceana Air Show. We were proud to be part of this great event! @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/cPMKnmlCiX — Jeff Myers (@wavyphotog) September 23, 2019