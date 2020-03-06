Gallery: McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring has sprung in Virginia Beach. The 27th annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show is happening this weekend.
You’ll find everything you need for your yard and home, from plants and flowers, to outdoor furniture and decorations.
There will be plenty of experts on hand to answer your botanical-related questions.
This year’s theme is “Dig into a Good Book.”
The outdoor show is all weekend at the McDonald Garden Center on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.
Be sure to stop by the WAVY TV 10 table to say hello.
