Gallery: McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show 2020

“Dig into a good book” at the 27th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show in Virginia Beach. Admission is free. (Photo courtesy: Janet Whitfield/WAVY)

Chris Reckling and fans at the 27th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show in Virginia Beach. Admission is free. (Photo courtesy: Janet Whitfield/WAVY)

Check out Orangetheory (as seen on The Hampton Roads Show) at the 27th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show in Virginia Beach. Admission is free. (Photo courtesy: Janet Whitfield/WAVY)

Check out the 27th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show this weekend in Virginia Beach. Admission is free. (Photo courtesy: Janet Whitfield/WAVY)

“Dig into a good book” at the 27th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show in Virginia Beach. Admission is free. (Photo courtesy: Janet Whitfield/WAVY)

Check out the 27th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show this weekend in Virginia Beach. Admission is free. (Photo courtesy: Zach Chernitzer)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring has sprung in Virginia Beach. The 27th annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show is happening this weekend.

You’ll find everything you need for your yard and home, from plants and flowers, to outdoor furniture and decorations.

There will be plenty of experts on hand to answer your botanical-related questions.

This year’s theme is “Dig into a Good Book.”

The outdoor show is all weekend at the McDonald Garden Center on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Be sure to stop by the WAVY TV 10 table to say hello.

More From Living Local