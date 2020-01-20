GALLERY: MacArthur on Ice holds painting event on last day of season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – MacArthur on Ice held a painting event on the last day of the season.

Monday Blues and chilly weather could not stop ice skaters on the last day of MacArthur on Ice. Officials provided the supplies and the skaters provided the art.

The painting event was held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and painters of all ages, raincoats abound, got an all fours and covered the ice in colors.

Although the admission to the ice rink was $7, painting was free of charge and came with the admission.