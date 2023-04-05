NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – City Cruises Norfolk officially kicked off its 45th season on Tuesday, April 4. Guests on The Spirit took in the sunset on the Elizabeth River during the dinner cruise.

While on the boat, guests can enjoy three levels. Inside there are two buffet areas, a dessert area, and two bars. For those looking to dance, a DJ played music throughout the night. There is a dance floor on the bottom level. Outside areas include a back deck with chairs and the main highlight, an open top deck. The top deck has multiple lounge areas, games to play, and a bar.

Here are photos below from the sunset cruise.

Inside the first level of the Spirit of Mount Vernon.

The view as it leaves the dock.









View from the back while moving away from the dock.

View from the top deck during sunset.

Top deck lounge area.

Top deck lounge area with couches and Jenga.

Sunset on the Elizabeth River.

View from the back of the cruise.

