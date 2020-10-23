‘Galactic Gathering’ coming to Virginia Beach Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready for a Halloween experience out of this world.

Galactic Gathering is a free interactive exhibit filled with heroes, villains, aliens, droids and all types of spacecraft.

Residents are invited to bring their cameras, dress in their favorite costumes and explore this cyber intergalactic convergence featuring over 18 unique displays.

Once in orbit, attendees can take selfies with their favorite characters from all over fandom, visit the reptilian blob gangster and slave princess or the renowned smuggler trapped in carbon.

They’ll be able to witness the magnificence of the Centennial Hawk as it prepares for flight. Even observe the awesome power of the 501st Legion as they scour the spaceport in search of rebellious creatures.

In addition, travelers can take their experience up a notch by answering trivia questions on the free mobile app to get galactic goodies.

The Galactic Gathering will be in temporary orbit around Town Center of Virginia Beach from Oct. 24-31. The outdoor exhibit is stanchioned and touchless, and no tickets or reservations are required.

