The last official weekend of summer starts with an explosive concert in Virginia Beach this Friday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Z104 Shaggfest is bringing in Meek Mill and Future’s Legendary Nights Tour.

Featured artists include Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Mustard, in addition to local artists Marv P and Amir Driver.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased through Live Nation.