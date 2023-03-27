NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – “War of the Wings” was held at Waterside in Downtown Norfolk this weekend.

The annual ticketed event returned to the Waterside District March 25 and 26.

Guests could choose from more than 20 varieties of wings, from local restaurants all competing to serve the best wing. From spicy, to sweet, to unique, there was a flavor option for all taste buds.

‘War of the Wings’ was held at Waterside District in Downtown Norfolk March 25-26, 2023 (WAVY photo/Jane Alvarez-Wertz) ‘War of the Wings’ was held at Waterside District in Downtown Norfolk March 25-26, 2023 (WAVY photo/Jane Alvarez-Wertz) ‘War of the Wings’ was held at Waterside District in Downtown Norfolk March 25-26, 2023 (WAVY photo/Jane Alvarez-Wertz) ‘War of the Wings’ was held at Waterside District in Downtown Norfolk March 25-26, 2023 (WAVY photo/Jane Alvarez-Wertz) ‘War of the Wings’ was held at Waterside District in Downtown Norfolk March 25-26, 2023 (WAVY photo/Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

Waterside says it will announce the winners on Tuesday. The different award categories include Best Wing, Most Original Wing, Best Decorated Wing and People’s Choice.