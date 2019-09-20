Free ‘Trap the Vote’ event at Scope aims get young people politically engaged, features culture panel and concert

Norfolk Scope will be the place to be Saturday night. You can sit in on a panel with the top street wear designers and influencers, win prizes and dance the night away to top recording artists.

And it’s all free. All you need to do is take an online survey.

Trap The Vote is a movement encouraging young people to take action by being politically informed.

“What we’re doing here with our party event, we’re making history not only for the youth of this country, but we’re making history in this region, and what we want to do is do it together,” said panelist Jammal Lemy. “We want to do it with young people because we are the future, and we want to create a future that we want to live in.”

First time voters will be able to register to vote on site or update their voter registration. The festivities will begin with a “youth of culture” conversation panel discussion catered to high school and college students.

Panelists include:

Tremaine Emory

Kacey Lynch – Community Advocate and Founder of Los Angeles-based street wear clothing brand Bricks & Wood

Daniel Buezo – Community Advocate and Co-Founder of Los Angeles-based street wear clothing brand Kids of Immigrants

Jammal Lemy – Advocate and Creative Director of March for Our Lives Initiative, creator of QR coded shirt that enables real-time voter registration

Joe Freshgoods – Chicago-based Freshgoods Brand

Trey Hill of Skate Supply

Evelyn Escobar

Rick Williams of Distinct Life of Detroit

Jacqui Whang

The panel will be followed by a concert featuring GUAPDAD4000, YBN NAHMIR, King Combs, Casanova 2x, Bri Steves, IDK, BIA, and more.

Trap the Vote is also introducing the “I’m So Virginia Challenge,” a competition kickstarted by Rapper Casanova 2X.

It’s an opportunity for up-and-coming rappers from the region to show off their skills.

“We’re reviewing all of the videos that use the hashtag “I’m So Virginia,” said Steven Pargett. “The videos with the most engagement, and who are dope overall, will have the chance to be on stage with Casanova [Saturday night.]”

The finalists will not be announced until Saturday night at the event. From there, the finalists will go on stage and the audience will decide who’s the winner.

Doors for Trap The Vote open at 4 p.m. You must be at least 17 years old and up to register.