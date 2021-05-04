Free pop-up shop ‘Mommy and Me Photoshoot’ this Friday in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all moms! The C. Waldo Scott Center will host the Pop-Up Shop Mommy and Me Photoshoot, this Friday in Newport News.

“Mother’s Day is coming up. We want to make sure that the moms have the baby supplies that they need for babies,” said Shakira Dixon, an organizer and graduate assistant with the center.

Moms can swing by the Southeastern Virginia Health Center at 1033 28th Street in Newport News between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We’re giving away baby bottles, clothes and toys. Anything you can pretty much think of!”

Moms will also get a chance to take a professional photo.

“We’re reaching out to the community. We’re trying to bring the community together and it’s an opportunity for mothers to take a nice photo and they can get downloaded. We are going to provide them with a digital copy.”

In addition, the Center offers an afterschool program, which helps kids with virtual learning, social skills and managing emotions. They also accept donations of formula, food, diapers, or clothes.

A Mom in Me support program meets the third Thursday of each month.

