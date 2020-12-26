Free music event ‘Porchella’ offering live concerts at walking distance around Ghent Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– “Porchella” kicks off in Norfolk, Saturday night between 6:30 and 9 p.m.

It’s like Coachella, but free and follows COVID-19 restrictions.



A dozen musicians, bands, and DJs will perform from different front porches in the Ghent area of the city.

Cristina Fletcher, the organizer said she got the idea to have a local, safe, and live music show from the Richmond area.

“We want to do something safe but it’s hard right now. This was the easiest way we could think of to enjoy some live music while still keeping distant.”

Many musicians have not been able to play for months because of the coronavirus restrictions in music venues and restaurants.

“I’ve been surprised by how many are willing to share their gift for free on the street. A lot of these musicians normally get paid gigs and stuff. But with things being how they are this year. I think they are just itching to have an audience. They have been excited.”



Fletcher tells 10 On Your Side several neighbors in the area volunteered their porch as performance space.

“It’s been nice to see people just offer up their homes to musicians and I think everyone is a little antsy to do something. This is something that is safe and also really fun,” she explained. “There’s so many great front porches in Ghent. It’s probably one of the biggest characteristics of Norfolk in this little area compared to the other cities in Hampton Roads. It’s very walkable. Everyone has a front porch and a lot of them are pretty big.”

Music will fill the area until around 9 p.m.



All of the houses are within walking or biking distance.

Dress warm, wear a mask, social distance and if you would like to tip the musicians.

“If you see a porch with a large audience, maybe walk down to find one that allows more space apart.”

Here are the list of bands and locations: