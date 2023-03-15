PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Glitter Bows and Painted Toes, LLC is partnering with IMPACT Church Portsmouth to host a free cheer and dance clinic on March 18.

The free clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IMPACT Church, located at 3935 Twin Pines Rd. Coaches will teach all styles of cheer to participants and the kids will get to practice skills with tumbling and stunting.

The kids will also get to learn new dances, including majorette style. Founder and Director of Glitter Bows and Pointed Toes, Coach Jenae Gardner, says the most important part of the clinic is the mentoring opportunity.

“We’re going to bring them around into a round circle to talk about all of the things that they are maybe scared to talk about to their parents about. Or things that they are maybe experiencing in schools. It’s going to be really cool,” Gardner said. “Here is an opportunity to learn more about cheer, build your confidence, build your passion and meet other girls, make new friends and make long-lasting relationships.”

The clinic is open to girls ages five to 17 and those interested in attending can register online.