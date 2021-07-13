WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Free beer is back at Busch Gardens Williamsburg!

From July 10 through July 29, members and annual pass holders age 21 and older can visit the Grogan’s Grill to receive one 10 oz complimentary beer during their visit to the park.

The 10-ounce ice-cold draft will be available at the park daily from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. The free sample is part of Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, which goes through July 29.



The month-long event features live concerts from nationally touring artists every weekend, nightly fireworks, a seasonal summer menu, and open-air block parties with DJ’s!

Guests can sign up for Busch Gardens membership for as low as $11.50 a month HERE.