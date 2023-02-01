NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Black History Month, the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) will have Free Admission Thursdays all month long.

According to a press release, “The Garden celebrates the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.”

To honor their legacy, the Garden offers Free Admission Thursdays for visitors to explore the 175 acres and appreciate nature. Food Trucks will also be on-site each week.

