Free admission every Thursday in February as Norfolk Botanical Garden celebrates Black History Month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) is celebrating Black History Month by offering free admission on Thursdays during February.

“A Virginia Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, NBG has a long history with humble beginnings.

“The Garden celebrates the 220 African-American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.

“As a way to honor their lasting legacy and share the gift of nature with all, we invite the community to enjoy all that the Garden has to offer free on Thursdays this February.”

Explore the Garden’s 175 acres, and check out the Winter Orchid Display at the NBG Tropical Display House — it’s a must-see during your visit with blooming orchids and tropical plants.

This February, canine family members are welcome to explore the Garden with their humans for February FIDO Fridays.

Members and members’ dogs are free with non-members’ dogs getting in for $5.00 (human admission applies).