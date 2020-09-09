Taste of Suffolk event taking place despite pandemic, but will look different

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City officials announced the 14th annual Taste of Suffolk event will still take place despite the coronavirus pandemic but will look a tad different this year.

The event is usually hosted in a one-day street festival fashion, but instead will be hosted through the end of September without the street festival.

City leaders hope the shift in focus from the Taste of Suffolk to the Taste of Suffolk To-Go will still allow the community to enjoy locally-owned restaurants despite COVID-19.

The event will still include dine-in meals and many places are promoting new outdoor dining.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

