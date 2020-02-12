Live Now
Say ‘I love you’ this Valentine’s Day with Chick-fil-A heart shaped treats

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Chick-fil-A

(WAVY) – If you’re still not sure how to celebrate your Valentine this year, Chick-fil-A suggests chicken is the new chocolate.

Now through February 29 (while supplies last), Chick-fil-A is offering up the following heart-shaped treats**:

Some select stores are also baking heart-shaped biscuits for the holiday. The Ghent location in Norfolk posted on social media that the biscuits will be available only on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 – until 10:30 a.m.

** These offers are not available on the Chick-fil-A app or at all locations, so you’ll want to contact your Chick-fil-A before placing your order.

