Say ‘I love you’ this Valentine’s Day with Chick-fil-A heart shaped treats

(WAVY) – If you’re still not sure how to celebrate your Valentine this year, Chick-fil-A suggests chicken is the new chocolate.

Now through February 29 (while supplies last), Chick-fil-A is offering up the following heart-shaped treats**:

30-count Chick-Fil-A Nuggets in a Heart Shaped Tray

10-count Chicken Mini’s in a Heart Shaped Tray

6-count Chocolate Chip Cookies in a Heart Shaped Tray

Some select stores are also baking heart-shaped biscuits for the holiday. The Ghent location in Norfolk posted on social media that the biscuits will be available only on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 – until 10:30 a.m.

** These offers are not available on the Chick-fil-A app or at all locations, so you’ll want to contact your Chick-fil-A before placing your order.

