Restaurant Week in Suffolk starts June 22

Food

by: Lauryn Moss

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The annual Suffolk Restaurant Week is June 22-29 at various eateries.

There are 12 participating restaurants offering three-course, price fixed menus. The breakfast menu is priced at $10, lunch will cost you between $10 and $20 and dinner is priced at $20 – $40. No coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed.

It’s a great opportunity to try something new. Items like stuffed jumbo shrimp, BBQ chicken and homemade banana pudding will be featured. To see what other items restaurants are offering and hours of operation, click here.

