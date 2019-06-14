Redwood Smoke Shack keeps pieces of Dog-n-Burger alive ahead of grand opening in Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Can you smell the smoke, Norfolk?

That’s what Redwood Smoke Shack is saying as they prepare for their grand opening in Ghent, slated for June 22 at 11 a.m. The celebration will have live music and prizes — including the opportunity to win free food for a year.

The barbecue restaurant is a pit-smoked phoenix rising from the ashes of a neighborhood staple that closed in March after 50 years — the Dog-n-Burger Grille.

Pieces of the Dog-n-Burger will live on inside the new restaurant. Redwood Owner Bob Roberts re-purposed the Dog-n-Burger’s front door and clock after realizing how beloved the establishment was in the community.

Redwood Smoke Shack kept the clock that once belonged to the Dog-n-Burger Grille. WAVY Photo, Kevin Green

The door, featuring the Dog-n-Burger logo, is now being used as the side door to access the restaurant’s patio and outdoor seating area.

The original front door to the Dog-n-Burger Grille has been re-purposed at Redwood Smoke Shack. WAVY Photo, Kevin Green

Roberts previously told 10 On Your Side he was excited for the opportunity and knew when he first walked into the space that it was the spot for their first restaurant-front.

Until now, Redwood has operated as a food truck around the region and — the business says on their social media — they plan on keeping up their food truck operations after the restaurant opens.

Redwood uses two smokers to make roughly 95 percent of the items on their menu, including their street corn. Both smokers are fired up with wood and were specially made for them.

The smokers’ names are “Bubba” and “Daisy.” Yes, of course they have names.

Daisy is a traditional, offset smoker made from an old propane tank. Bubba is, what Roberts describes, a hybrid between an offset smoker and a cabinet smoker. Bubba can smoke up 75 briskets at once.

Offsetting the both modern and rustic aesthetic of Redwood are the graffiti art covered trash cans, created by a local artist Corbin Coronel.

Local artist Corbin Coronel gave these trash cans a makeover at Redwood Smoke Shack. WAVY Photo, Kevin Green

There’s also a large map of the United States posted on one of the walls inside the restaurant with pins for customers to place on where they are from, in turn allowing each customer to leave their own mark inside a space that is already planning to leave a mark on Ghent.

A map hangs inside Redwood Smoke Shack. There are pins for people to mark where they came from. WAVY Photo, Kevin Green

You can find Redwood Smoke Shack at 2001 Manteo Street. They’ll also have a soft opening on June 21 at 11 a.m.