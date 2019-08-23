‘Pulp Fiction’- inspired beer added to O’Connor’s limited can series

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — O’Connor Brewing Company is adding a new can to their limited series in September.

“Pulped Fiction” is inspired by the classic Quentin Tarantino film, inside and out. And it just so happens to be the 25th anniversary of the movie’s release this year.

O’Connor describes “Pulped Fiction” as a blood orange Berliner Weisse, packed with pilsner malt and plump white what. It has tangy notes of fresh orange zest with a citrus punch.

More than 900 pounds of blood orange puree were added during the brew’s secondary fermentation, O’Connor says.

The can will be available at O’Connor’s annual O’Ctoberfest Celebration on Sept. 21.