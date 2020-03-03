Breaking News
First case of coronavirus identified in North Carolina
Panera launching unlimited coffee subscription for only $8.99 a month

by: CNN Newsource

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a Panera Bread restaurant on May 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The company said today it has eliminated or intends to eliminate by the end of 2016 a list of more than 150 artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners and preservatives from food served in its U.S. restaurants. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Panera Bread has a treat for java junkies.

It unveiled a new, nationwide coffee subscription program that offers unlimited hot or iced coffee.

Niren Chadhary, the CEO of the St. Louis-based chain, tells USA Today the goal is to change the face of the industry.

The pricetag on a monthly subscription is $8.99.

The unlimited access to coffee is available at all hours and for any size cup.

Those interested first have to become a member of Panera’s new loyalty program, MyPanera.

Panera tested the program in four cities for a three-month period and saw a large increase in customer visits and food sales.

WAVY TV 10