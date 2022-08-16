A new Girl Scouts cookie is in the oven.

Raspberry Rally will be available for the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season the organization announced Tuesday.

The thin, crispy cookie is “infused with raspberry flavor” and dipped in a chocolate coating, the Girl Scouts said. It is a “sister” cookie to the Thin Mints, the organization added.

Raspberry Rally will only available through online sale and direct shipment. The Girl Scouts said it hopes to enhance girls’ “e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills” that way.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (GSCCC) will kick off their 2023 cookie season on January 7.

Those participating in the Girl Scout Famous Formers luncheon on September 15 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center will be able to taste test the new Raspberry Rally cookie. The chef at the event also has a special dessert planned using the new cookie. Visit www.gsccc.org for details.