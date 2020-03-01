McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins on Monday

Food

by: , CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – McDonald’s

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free Egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.

McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years a year early.

Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning Monday. You’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.

In a hilarious comeback, Wendy’s tweeted a photo marking the “death” of the sandwich.

Find the nearest Wendy’s and McDonald’s locations near you!

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories