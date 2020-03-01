McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins on Monday

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free Egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.

McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

Good news‼️ #LeapDay means an extra morning to get breakfast. Good-er news? National #EggMcMuffinDay is just two days away! Download our App and get a FREE Egg McMuffin for breakfast on 3/2. pic.twitter.com/fw1kNXHwkZ — National #EggMcMuffinDay is 3/2. Where? (@McDonalds) February 29, 2020

The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years a year early.

Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning Monday. You’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.

In a hilarious comeback, Wendy’s tweeted a photo marking the “death” of the sandwich.

Find the nearest Wendy’s and McDonald’s locations near you!

