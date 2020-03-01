(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free Egg McMuffins Monday, the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.
McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”
The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so the chain says it’s celebrating 50 years a year early.
Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning Monday. You’ll need the McDonald’s app to do so.
In a hilarious comeback, Wendy’s tweeted a photo marking the “death” of the sandwich.
Find the nearest Wendy’s and McDonald’s locations near you!
Latest Posts
- McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins on Monday
- Man robs Elizabeth City gas station with knife
- Health department confirms Rhode Island’s first presumptive coronavirus case
- Get ready to ‘Spring Forward’ on March 8, 2020
- Crews respond to Sunday morning fire in Newport News