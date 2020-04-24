Kroger now accepting SNAP benefits and waiving fee for curbside pickup customers

Kroger announced several updates this week to its grocery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the company’s customers are seeking alternative low or no-contact ways to shop for groceries. Their curbside pickup service has seen increased demand so they are making some changes.

Kroger is temporarily waiving its pickup service fee nationwide, with no minimum order required. The fee normally costs $4.95 per pickup.

Kroger says it is also expanding the number of available daily pickup slots for its customers. You’ll now be able to book a time slot up to seven days out, instead of three.

Starting this week, Kroger also began accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for pickup orders. This allows customers to shop online or on the app for groceries and then pick up their order curbside using their benefits.

In an effort to provide COVID-19 relief, Kroger added a donation option for curbside pickup customers. You can now add a Zero Hunger | Zero Waste (ZHZW) donation of $1, $5 or $10 to your order.

A reminder that on April 7, Kroger announced it was limiting the number of customers to 50% of building code capacity to allow for proper social distancing.

Kroger also reiterated this week that it continues to hire and has implemented a “Hero Bonus”, which has been extended through May 2. If you are interested in applying, go to jobs.kroger.com.

