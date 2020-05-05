Live Now
Krispy Kreme unveils new key lime glazed doughnuts

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(WGHP) – A new flavor of Krispy Kreme doughnut is now available — but if you want it, you’ll have to act fast!

Key lime glazed and key lime kreme filled doughnuts will only be available from May 5-8.

The new doughnuts are part of a limited release series of fruit-related doughnuts – each flavor will only be available for four days at a time.

The next in the lineup is the lemon glazed and lemon kreme filled doughnuts. Those will be available from May 12-15.

The first in the series was the strawberry glazed and strawberry kreme filled doughnuts that were available from April 30-May 1.

There are several Krispy Kreme locations in Hampton Roads. Click here to find one near you.

