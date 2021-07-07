Innagural Suffolk Sweets Week kicks off with special menus, 13 places to choose from

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Lindt host a dark chocolate tasting in 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lindt)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The inaugural Suffolk Sweets Week is scheduled to start soon with special menus and 13 places to choose from to enjoy the best local deserts.

The event will kick off on July 17 and run through July 24. Guests will be able to enjoy specialty restaurants at several locations – no coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed.

From Blueberry Empanadas, Pistachio Kulfi, and Chocolate Fondue to Red Velvet Cream Cheese Donuts, Praline Cheesecake, and Wonton Napoleon, there will be something to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.

The following eateries are offering special menus:

Amedeo’s Bakery

Baron’s Pub

Derl’z Restaurant & Pub

Knotts Coffee Company

The Mod Olive

O’doodle Doo’s Donuts

The Pink Box

Rajput Indian Cuisine

Ryan’s Steaks & Cakes

Souper Pho & Banh Mi

Stillwater Tea House

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshoppe

Sushi Aka

For additional information and menus, click here. The Facebook event can be found here.